MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a detached garage fire from spreading to anything else around it in Modesto early Monday morning.
The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 800 block of Burke Avenue.
Modesto Fire says crews responded and found a detached garage that was well involved. With multiple structures and parked vehicles threatened, firefighters jumped on the offensive.
Crews were able to stop the flames before they could spread anywhere else.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.