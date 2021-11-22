SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a busy scene at the Sacramento International Airport on Monday morning, and only going to get busier.
Some who arrived at SMF on Sunday night said it’s the first time they’ve traveled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the travel boom, TSA workers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday. It’s unclear, at this point, if this mandate has caused understaffing and thus longer lines.
Roads will be busy, too. According to AAA, more than 53.4 million are expected to travel for this Thanksgiving holiday – a 13 percent jump compared to last year.