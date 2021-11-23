SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing along Highway 160 in the Sacramento River Delta on Monday night, authorities say.
According to California Highway Patrol, a little after 7 p.m., a 47-year-old man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle up SR-160 when he drifted into the guardrail at a sweeping left-hand turn near SR-220.
The rider was ejected and hit the road, but kept on going until he hit another guardrail, officers say.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
His name has not been released at this point.