STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman has died after a crash on a Stockton street involving two vehicles, police say.
Stockton police say officers responded to the 2500 block of N. California Street scene around 7:45 a.m. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two vehicles were involved.
One of the drivers – a woman – was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, police say.
The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers have not released the name of the driver killed.
An investigation is now underway into the crash.