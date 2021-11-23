SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a suspect is now in custody after a critical incident that had Highway 99 blocked in both directions several miles north of Sacramento on Tuesday.
The incident happened at Highway 99 and Diego Road. California Highway Patrol said officers were dealing with a suspect who has barricaded themselves after a chase.READ MORE: Motorcyclist, 47, Dies In Crash Along SR-160 In South Sacramento County
Sutter County Sheriff’s Office deputies were negotiating with the suspect.
Exactly what started the chase is unclear.READ MORE: Another Sierra Ski Resort Delays Opening Due To Dry Weather
Both directions of Highway 99 were blocked, with traffic backing up to Elkhorn Boulevard in Sacramento.
CHP announced a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody. The suspect’s name has not been released.MORE NEWS: Thanksgiving 2021 Shopping: What Stores Will Be Open Or Closed?
While Highway 99 is now reopening, officers say the southbound offramp to Riego Road is expected to remain closed through 2 p.m.