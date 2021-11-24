ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in Elk Grove after police say he attacked a woman as she pushed her grandson in a stroller.
Elk Grove police say, early Tuesday afternoon, the man approached the 63-year-old woman from behind along W. Stockton Boulevard and Wooded Brook Drive and allegedly shoved her to the ground.
He then stole some of the woman's things, including her cell phone and debit cards, and ran off.
Officers say the suspect was later spotted near Highway 99 and Sheldon Road and was arrested.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Drakkar Jenkins. He has been booked on several felony charges.