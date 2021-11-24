SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hugs and laughter filled Sacramento International Airport as families reunited for the Thanksgiving for the first time in years.
Kathleen Robinson is visiting her son and grandchildren in California for the first time since before the pandemic.READ MORE: Stockton Ranks Third-Worst Of 150 U.S. Metro Areas For Single Millennials, Report Says
“I wasn’t able to be with them. I had to spend the holiday Facetiming, so I am so excited to spend the holiday in person,” explained Robinson.
Her son, Matthew Robinson, was one of thousands waiting in long lines of cars crowding the airport excited to welcome family again.
“It’s that piece of getting back to normal that means the most,” explained Matthew.READ MORE: Holiday Season Makes Major Comeback With Flip Of Switch In Old Sacramento
For the Behling family, it was a reunion years in the making. They are one of more than a million people expected to fly in and out of SMF this holiday season.
“It’s wonderful. We haven’t seen our son in two years,” explained Lynn Behling, who was visiting from Missouri.
“It’s been so long since we have been out here, it’s nice to be finally here,” her husband said.
Families are just happy to be celebrating face to face this year. It’s given this annual get together even more meaning.MORE NEWS: 'Part Of Being A Firefighter': Cal Fire Crews Man Stations This Thanksgiving Holiday
“I thank God for the opportunity and thank God that we can spend time during this thankful time,” Matthew said.