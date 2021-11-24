TRACY (CBS13) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside a Tracy apartment.
Tracy police say officers responded to the 3500 block of W. Grant Line Road apartment early Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible dead body. At the scene, officers found the body of a woman inside.READ MORE: Grandmother Pushed To The Ground, Robbed In Elk Grove
No other details about what may have led up to the woman’s death has been released at this point, but police say the death is considered suspicious.READ MORE: 'N-Word' Recording Revealed In Podcast By Incoming Ceres City Council Member John Osgood
An active investigation is now underway by Tracy police.MORE NEWS: Man With No Memory Released From UC Davis Medical Center After Nearly Three Months
The name of the woman has not yet been released.