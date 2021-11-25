Second Theft Suspect Sought In Yuba County Irrigation District TheftDeputies in Yuba County are searching for a second suspect involved in stealing a truck from an irrigation district. They served a search warrant at a property in Forbestown and found a white truck, generators, and tools some of which they think were stolen from the Browns Valley Irrigation District last month. They say 51-year-old Sean Lange took off when they arrived. Another man was arrested earlier this month in the case.

Motorcyclist Killed Along I-80 Near RosevilleA man riding a motorcycle was killed on I-80 in the Roseville area. It happened this morning near the Riverside Avenue exit. CHP says a group of motorcyclists was riding in the slow lane when one of them lost control and crashed into a wooden signpost. Officers say neither alcohol nor were involved.

On-Duty Firefighters Enjoying Thanksgiving Dinner TogetherWhile many people gather with family for Thanksgiving, first responders are working. Even though they're working, the crews aren't missing out on a good meal for the holiday. And while Turkey may be the star of the show, these firefighters are cooking up something a little more balanced.

Run To Feed The Hungry Held In Person Again This YearIt was a race to return to what so many missed. The 28th annual event was attended by 26,000 people in person after the pandemic prompted the event to go virtual in 2020. The fundraiser brought in nearly $1 million for the Sacramento Food Bank.

17th Annual Run And Walk Against Hunger Held In StocktonThe event was able to help feed twice as a many people as it did in 2020.

