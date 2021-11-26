STOCKTON (CBS13) — A search is on for the driver who struck a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle in Stockton, then took off from the scene.
Stockton police say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of March Lane and Quail Lakes Drive.READ MORE: Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Into Oakdale Apartment Complex
As seen in video taken of the incident, an SUV turns right and appears to be unaware of several bicyclists who are crossing the street. The SUV then strikes one of the bicyclists, the 15-year-old boy.READ MORE: 2 Tahoe Ski Resorts Opening On Friday
The boy is visibly limping in another video taken in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
Police say the boy is expected to be OK, however.MORE NEWS: Subdued Start To Black Friday Shopping In Sacramento
No information about the driver, other than that they were in an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe, has been released.