MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto man is suspected of breaking into the home of a woman he had been working for, then allegedly tying her up and sexually assaulting her.
The incident happened back on the morning of Nov. 26. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called to report that a man had allegedly broken into her home, sexually assaulted her, then stole her ATM card.READ MORE: Here's How Your Gas Could Hit $5 A Gallon
Detectives say the victim woke up to the sound of someone inside her home. The armed suspect, who was wearing a mask, then went into her bedroom and tied her up before sexually assaulting her.
Jose Luis Ramos Rivera, a 40-year-old Modesto resident, has since been identified as the suspect.READ MORE: Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down Lanes Near SB I-5, I-80 Junction In Natomas
Investigators say the woman had previously hired Rivera as a handyman and he worked for her for several months.
Rivera was arrested by detectives on the same day that the assault was reported. He has been booked into jail and is facing charges of robbery, home invasion, and several sexual assault-related crimes.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Building On Broadway In Sacramento
Detectives also noted that they have reason to believe Rivera may have other alleged victims. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call (209) 567-4466.