PENRYN (CBS13) — A handgun with a high-powered bullet has been seized after an arrest in the parking lot of a concert in Penryn last week.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, late last Friday night, deputies and detectives were out doing surveillance during a concert at the 3M Event Center when they noticed a suspicious situation.
Detectives say they saw two people in a car, with one person reaching for what looked like a handgun before putting it in his shirt.
A high-risk traffic stop was then done, but deputies say they noticed someone quickly grab something and put it in the back seat.
Both people inside were soon detained and deputies searched the car. An unregistered FN 5.7 semi-automatic pistol was then found, with deputies saying it was loaded and chambered with a bullet that could defeat a level IIIA ballistic vest.
Other items found in the car included several EBT and ATM cards belonging to other people.
The two people detained are now under arrest: 35-year-old Castro Valley resident Coryaune Williams and 24-year-old Oakland resident Trevon Williams. Both are facing numerous weapons and fraud charges.