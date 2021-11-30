SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Southbound Interstate 5 at the Interstate 80 junction in Natomas is blocked after a wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 1 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Officers say a driver was going to the wrong way on I-5 when they crashed head-on into a big rig.
A fiery scene resulted, but the wrong-way driver only suffered minor injuries.
Officers suspect DUI was a factor in the crash.
Crews are now cleaning up the roadway, but it's unclear how long lanes will be closed.
Traffic is backing up along southbound I-5 between Del Paso Road and the I-80 junction. Drivers are being diverted and should try to avoid the area if at all possible.