FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital and a firefighter suffered minor burns in a Fair Oaks house fire Wednesday morning.
The scene was along McKay Street. Sacramento Metro Fire Department crews responded just after 7:30 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home.
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 1, 2021
Firefighters quickly knocked the flames down and one person was being treated at the scene. That person has since been taken to the hospital, but no information about their condition has been stated.
A Metro Fire firefighter also suffered minor burns and had to be taken to the hospital, the department says.
There has been no word about the extent of the damage to the home, but it appears to be significant.
Exactly what and where the fire started is under investigation.