SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Valley Chorus is headed to Hawaii. They’ll be there next week to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

There is certainly no shortage of talent with this group. They’ve only met up six times to practice, partly due to the pandemic, but there’s no question these ladies are ready to honor our service members and represent Sacramento.

You can’t make music without love, and love is exactly what the Sacramento Valley Chorus is built on.

“It’s built on the idea that when you walk in the door, you’re family,” said chorus Director Dede Nibler. “And you come together and you bring your voice to make this beautiful music.”

Nibler gave us a sneak peek at rehearsals ahead of the group’s performance in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.

“They all have somebody on their lips that they’re singing for,” Nibler said of the performers.

Their passionate and patriotic voices will also be heard aboard the USS Missouri as part of a three-day tour marking the anniversary.

“This is for the world and recognizing again the men and women who have stood for us and still do to this day,” Nibler said.

For the singers, the pride and enthusiasm to represent Sacramento and honor our veterans are hard to miss.

“I’m so ready to go,” said singer Carol Wharton, with the Sacramento Valley Chorus. “It’s going to be such a great time and such an honor.”

Harmonies straight from the heart are now bound for Hawaii.

The Sacramento Valley Chorus leaves this Sunday before their performances on December 7.