STOCKTON (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County correctional officer has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual assault crimes.
The district attorney's office announced the case against Alex Tafoya on Thursday.
Tafoya, who works as a correctional officer at the San Joaquin County Jail, is now facing a slew of charges, including: oral copulation by force, sexual penetration by force, false imprisonment by violence, fraud or deceit, and assault by a police officer.
In a statement, District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said law enforcement officers who violate their oath will be held accountable.
"We must protect women from sexual violence irrespective of their circumstance," Salazar said.
Tafoya is being arraigned on the charges on Thursday.