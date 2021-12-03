SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several streets in downtown Sacramento are being closed off on Friday ahead of the California International Marathon this weekend.
The marathon will kick off at 7 a.m. Sunday in Folsom and end at the California State Capitol.
This year, thousands are expected to take part in the race.
All athletes will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
Race organizers say Capitol Mall between 8th and 9th streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Friday. Tenth Street between N and I streets will also be closed off at the same time.
Ninth Street between N and L streets will be closed starting at 2 p.m.