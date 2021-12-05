DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS13) — U.S. Highway 101 near Wilson Creek is closed in both directions due to an overturned semi-truck, according to Caltrans District 1.
As of Sunday evening, not much else is known about the incident.READ MORE: Head-On Collision On Highway 365 Near Bridgeport Kills Two Drivers
It is unclear if anyone was injured or whether or not there were any fatalities.READ MORE: The U.S. Is Averaging More Than 100,000 New Covid-19 Cases A Day, The Highest Level In Two Months
There is no estimated time of reopening as of Sunday evening, but you can check the status of the closure, here.MORE NEWS: Top Space Force Official: China Is Developing Space Capabilities At 'Twice The Rate' Of Us