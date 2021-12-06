TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities say threats that some students at Kimball High School received over the weekend are not credible.
Tracy police say, Sunday night, they were made aware of a threat posted on social media talking about a school shooting. Bomb threats were also made.
The post did not specify any particular school. However, police say the students who received the threats all attend Kimball High. Officers have interviewed the students who got the messages.
Police say they have not found any credibility to the threats. Still, it's unclear who has made them.
An extra police presence will be out at Kimball High on Monday out of an abundance of caution.