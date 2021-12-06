Local Victims Of Tulare County Plane Crash RememberedOn Monday, the four people killed were identified by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office as David Chelini, 78, his nephew Steven Chelini, 58, and David’s daughters Karen Baker, 46, and Donna Chelini, 48. All four were from the Sacramento area, officials say.

17 minutes ago

Police Searching For Suspect In Connection With I-5 ShootingA witness tells CBS13 they saw a white Mercedes car chasing after a Ram truck before someone inside the car shot at the truck. Officers aren't saying if the attack was targeted, or if road rage was involved.

21 minutes ago

Woman Says CIM Helped Her Deal With Losing Husband To COVID PsychosisJennifer, a runner from Illinois, lost her husband in February to a rare medical condition called covid psychosis. After he physically recovered, he "neurologically became a different person" and took his life. Covid psychosis was his cause of death on his death certificate. Ever since his death, Jennifer has been working hard to raise awareness of Covid psychosis in hopes other people recognize the symptoms. Recently, legislation was introduced to support more research on the condition

25 minutes ago

Local High School Receives $1 Million DonationHiram Johnson High School received a million-dollar check Monday from Assemblymember Kevin McCarty. The money will go towards a new career and technical education program that will help connect students to job opportunities after they graduate, and an afterschool golf program.

54 minutes ago

Local Mall Looking For Help Gathering Gifts For KidsA local mall is asking for a helping hand this holiday season. As CBS13's Rachel Wulff explains, they say a lack of volunteers is presenting a problem filling in where Santa leaves off.

1 hour ago