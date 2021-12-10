STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fatal shooting right on police property—the ambush, happening just hours after those same officers were honoring one of their own killed in the line of duty.

“I think even for us officers, the Police Department is kind of our safe place,” said Tela Inn, Stockton Police Officer, and wife of fallen Officer Jimmy Inn.

Officer Tela Inn, Wednesday, was at Police Headquarters, unveiling a memorial for her late husband.

In May, Officer Inn was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call.

But just a few hours after the unveiling, there was an ambush on officers, and Tela Inn would have been on duty, had it not been for the memorial.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Police say a shirtless man walked onto the department parking lot. He started screaming and firing a gun into the air, at one point charging right at officers.

Police Chief Eric Jones says five officers opened fire shooting and killing the suspect.

“It’s a traumatic situation that they went through, and they were forced into the situation,” he said.

Chief Jones says he’s never seen anything like this in his 30 years on the force.

For Tela, she says it’s not lost on her how this team, went from honoring Jimmy to being on the front lines of such a brazen crime on their own turf.

“We can never really let our guard down,” said Tela.

Those five officers are now on paid leave. CBS13 has also learned, 4 out of the 5 officers are new to the force, joining Stockton Police Department less than three years ago.

Former Sacramento Police Chief John McGinness says this is something that stays with officers no matter their tenure.

“They’ve had a profound life experience now that can not and should not be erased, and it will help them get through their tour of duty, alive and well,” he said.