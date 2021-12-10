Friday Afternoon Forecast - 12/10/21Jordan Segundo delivers the latest weather forecast for the Sacramento region.

Social Media Helps Girl Scout Get Back Lost VestPolice say the power of social media helped them get a Girl Scout vest back to its proper owner. The chief posted a picture of the vest on social media after it was left at the Theatre of Lights.

COVID Update: Big Push Underway To Vaccinate And Give BoostersWith the Delta variant and the Omicron variant threatening even more, there's a push to get more Americans vaccinated and boosted before the Christmas holidays.

2 Men Accused Of Reckless Arson In Caldor Fire Appear In Court FridayThe two men are facing five felony charges in connection with the fire, including those involving arson and weapons.

Sacramento Police Department Names Next Police ChiefSacramento has named its next top cop. Kathy Lester will be Sacramento's new chief of police. She will assume her new role following Chief Daniel Hahn’s retirement at the end of the year, becoming Sacramento’s 46th chief of police and the first woman to hold the position.

