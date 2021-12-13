NYACK (CBS13) – Snow, slush, and potential for sliding is overtaking the Sierra.

“It’s really bad right now, really bad. I’ve never had to put chains on my truck,” said driver Christopher Ramos.

The winter storm in the Sierra brought drivers to a halt in Nyack to put on chains — required to travel any further up the mountain.

“Sacramento is just rainy, but once you started driving it started snowing. It’s just really bad, kind of crazy, can’t even see,” said Jaqueline Garcia.

Charitie Bolling-Tosuner and her family are heading to their annual winter vacation in Reno but it’s their first year trying to drive in these conditions. She’s hoping her family doesn’t get stuck in the snow while making their way to Nevada.

“We are traveling with 10 children so, oh my God, no! That would be like the biggest nightmare of all you know? Stuck in the car with 10 kids in the snow,” said Bolling-Tosuner.

Heavy snow is prompting advice from this Wyoming driver on a 14-hour drive traveling along I-80.

“Just go slow, take your time, don’t be hot-rodding it — that’s the main thing you have to do,” explained John Babinski.

Caltrans warns high winds mixed with blizzard-like weather could bring whiteout conditions. More than 600 Caltrans crews are working to clear roadways as staff work around the clock with the potential of 3 to 4 inches of snow per hour overnight blanketing the Sierra Monday night.

They are sending one warning to drivers:

“Our crews are working 24/7 to make sure we are getting the roadways open. But when we do have incidents, it could take several hours for the roadway to clear,” explained Raquel Borrayo, Caltrans spokesperson. “We recommend people delay their travel if they don’t need to. It’s better to be safe and get to your destination than not at all,” she said.