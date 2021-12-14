LODI (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to save a home near Lodi from a fire Monday night.
READ MORE: Highway 50 Closed In The Sierra, I-80 Back Open; Another Cold Storm On The Way
The scene was along the 6000 block of E. Pine Street. Lodi Fire officials say their crews responded to help the Mokelumne Fire District.
Crews ran into water supply issues, while Monday night’s windy and wet weather also complicated the firefight.READ MORE: Sierra Snow Brings Blizzard-Like Conditions
Still, Lodi Fire says firefighters were able to save most of the house.
An outbuilding next to the home was a total loss, however.MORE NEWS: Steady Rain and Wind Wreak Havoc in Valley
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.