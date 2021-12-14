SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect Wednesday through Thursday morning as another storm will run through Northern California.
According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, the warning is for elevations above 1,000 feet with near white-out conditions expected at times during this stretch.
Travel through the foothills and mountains is highly discouraged between 10 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday with chain controls, road closures and heavy delays expected.
The forecast shows the foothills is expected to get up to 8 inches of snow with localized amounts up to 2 feet. At higher elevations in the mountains, 18 inches of snow and up to localized amounts of 3 feet are expected.
The NWS said much of interior California is expected to see near or below freezing temperatures through Wednesday morning.
Another Winter Storm Warning was already in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday for an early week storm.
Multiple areas received several feet of snow during this early week storm. The 48-hour snow totals as of Tuesday afternoon were 60 inches at Palisades, 66-76 inches at Mt. Rose, 58 inches at Sugar Bowl, 54 inches at Bear Valley, 52 inches at Kirkwood and 48 inches at Kingvale.