Raw: Snow Falling Along I-80 Near NyackThe Sierra has received a dumping of snow in the last few days and flakes continue to fall near Nyack in Placer County.

58 minutes ago

Next Round Of Storm Expected To Bring High WindsWe'll get a break from the wind in the valley, then things will pick up around 1 p.m. and we'll see strong gusts, mainly between 4-10 p.m., Cody Stark says.

2 hours ago

Portion Of Downtown Sacramento Remains In Dark After SMUD Substation FireA portion of Downtown Sacramento remains in darkness Wednesday morning after a massive power outage left homes, government buildings and businesses without power.

2 hours ago

Foothills And Sierra Expected To Receive Dumping Of Snow Over Next 24 HoursA winter storm warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday (12/15) and will last until Wednesday. The foothills are expected receive two feet of snow. Travelers on I-80 and Highway 50 should expect major delays on the roadways.

2 hours ago

Version Of Homeless Plan Passes In SacramentoAfter a marathon meeting, the Sacramento City Council failed to pass a resolution brought forward by Mayor Darrell Steinberg regarding the towing of vehicles that homeless people live in. Instead, a resolution passed with significant changes from its original proposal.

9 hours ago