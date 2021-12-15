Cordova Cheer Squad
Spaghetti Feed
Friday 5:30pm – 8pm
11440 Elks Cir
Rancho Cordova
kescamilla@fcusd.org
Instagram @cordovahighcheer
Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
Premieres Saturday, January 1 at 10pm ET/PT On Nat Geo WILD
Christmas Takes Flight
Sunday, Dec. 19 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)
Bed Before Beauty
Christina Marrale Beauty Expert
http://www.christinamarrale.com
Miserable Holiday Stories (20 Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours)
http://www.alexbernstein.net
Jody Watley Shop
https://www.jodywatleyshop.com/
Instagram & Twitter: @jodywatley
8th Annual La Pastorela de Sacramento
Wednesday – Sunday, December.15 – 19, 2021
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Dec. 15, 16, 17, 18 at 8:00 P.M.
Sunday, Dec.19 at 2:00 P.M.
The Guild Theater (Oak Park),
2828 35th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817
Details: http://www.thelatinocenter.org