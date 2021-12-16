Kings Cancel Thursday's Practice Amid Covid ConcernsThe Sacramento Kings have reportedly canceled Thursday's practice amid concerns of a COVID-19 outbreak among members of the team, CBS13 has confirmed.

31 minutes ago

Truck Overturns On Del Paso Road In SacramentoPolice are investigating an injury accident off of Del Paso Boulevard near I-5. A truck overturned and came to rest on its roof.

46 minutes ago

Apartment Residents In Downtown Sacramento Coping With Power OutageFirst responders and city crews were on the scene of an apartment building in the 300 block of J Street in downtown Sacramento where residents were asked to shelter in place until the power comes back on. There was confusion after some residents called us and SMUD, reporting power that was being supplied from backup generators went down.

50 minutes ago

Thursday Noon Forecast - 12/16/21Skies are clearing in the Sacramento area. Expect cool overnight lows with valley frost and dense fog. Rain and snow will return on Monday.

1 hour ago

Resident In Sierra Digging Out After Heavy SnowfallDave Grashoff was in the Sierra showing just what people are digging out from on Thursday afternoon.

1 hour ago