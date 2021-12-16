CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Old Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Old Sacramento’s Theatre of Lights and Polar Express have been canceled Thursday due to the widespread power outage affecting a portion of the downtown area.

SMUD says power will be restored on Friday.

READ MORE: Two Brother Arrested On Homicide Charges In Connection With Lincoln Man's Death

“Our hope is Friday evening’s activities will resume as planned. That determination will be made mid-day tomorrow. Please accept our sincere apologies for having to take these steps,” according to a statement from California State Railroad Museum Foundation & Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

READ MORE: Big Rig Crashes On Del Paso Road Near I-5

The outage started Tuesday when a fire burned equipment at a SMUD substation, knocking out power to 1,300 customers. As of Thursday morning, more than 500 customers are still without power.

SMUD says it’s working with the city and others to facilitate hotel stays, food, and backup generators for businesses and residents affected by the outage.

MORE NEWS: UC Davis Workers Affected By Kronos Cyberattack

This is the second time in less than a week the Theatre of Lights was canceled. It was canceled over the weekend due to severe weather.