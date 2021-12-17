Placer County Deputy Helps Save Man's LifeMichael Sunzeri had just been released from the hospital after spending three months battling covid. His brother was driving him home but started driving on the wrong side of the road when the oxygen tank stopped working. Michael started suffering a medical emergency. Deputy Hoskin noticed the car going the wrong way and pulled them over. He quickly realized what was going on and jumped into action.

Overnight Warming Centers Open In Sacramento AreaIn preparation for cold overnight temperatures in the Sacramento area this weekend, there are warming centers opening.

Downtown Businesses Returning To Normal After Power RestoredBusiness owners are hustling to get back online after a fire at a SMUD substation caused a massive power outage earlier this week. The outage forced businesses to close during one of the busiest times of the year. The owner of Steamers Café says she threw out thousands of dollars worth of food when she lost power. .

CHP Investigating Shooting Along I-80 In North HighlandsCHP is investing a shooting on I-80 in North Highlands on Friday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Greenback Lane. They don't have any information about a possible victim. They ask that anyone with information contacts them.

Afternoon Forecast - 12/17/21Jordan Segundo has the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

