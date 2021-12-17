Lodi Family's Home Christmas Light Display Honors Late GrandmotherThe family tells us they started this light display after Grandma passed away almost six years ago. They moved to Lodi and the kids asked how Grandma would know where they now live. So now they light up the sky so she will always find her way home.

17 minutes ago

CHP Officer Shot In Turlock Released From HospitalThe California Highway Patrol officer who was shot Thursday night in Turlock has been released from the hospital and the suspect in that incident is booked in the Stanislaus County Jail for attempted murder.

45 minutes ago

Boy, 8, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In South SacramentoWe've learned an 8-year-old died in a crash that happened last week.

57 minutes ago

Will Omicron Spoil Christmas?A lot of questions are rising with the Omicron variant? Will it spoil Christmas? How bad will it get? We are Getting Answers.

58 minutes ago

Patterson Joint Unified Suspends Mayor Dennis McCordPatterson Mayor Dennis McCord, who also teaches at Patterson High, is now suspended from class without pay amid a Snapchat scandal centering around a photo a 15-year-old female student sent him, wearing a bikini.

1 hour ago