GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Thursday evening, officers responded to a construction site where they arrested a man for attempting to steal a skid-steer loader, said the Grass Valley Police Department.
This occurred at around 7:15 p.m. at a construction site on Ridge Road.
After responding, officers found the man, Samual Adams of Nevada County, in a suspicious vehicle where he was arrested for attempted theft as well as possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Adams also was in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.