Police In Turlock Searching For Suspect In CHP Officer ShootingPolice in Turlock searched for a suspect in Turlock in connection with a shooting that left a CHP officer in the hospital. The shooting happened last night on High Street, west of Highway 99. CHP officers were approaching a suspect believed to be involved in a freeway shooting on Wednesday. When two suspects allegedly started shooting at them. One officer was hit but is expected to be OK.

3 hours ago