SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Omicron and Christmas collide as major events are kicking off across the Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Ballet is back, and The Nutcracker is making its triumphant return to the state.

“I cried during the first show. We haven’t had a show since February 16th, 2020,” said Anthony Krutzkamp.

Krutzkamp is the artistic and executive director and says the Christmas classic is already selling out at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center.

“We are checking vaccination cards, PCR tests, rapid tests and antigen tests,” he said.

A statewide mandatory indoor masking order goes through mid-January. If you’re attending an event with more than 1,000 people, you must show proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test, a PCR test within 2 days or an antigen test within 1 day to get in.

That means at Ten Acres Pharmacy, owner Sonya Fausto says some of the tests, like take-home tests, are harder to come by and area labs are processing a lot of tests all at one time.

“You really have to stay up to date with what you’re planning on using that test for and making sure and it’s going to be valid when you get there,” said Fausto.

She’s thrilled to see tests flying off shelves, and sees everyone get one ahead of a big event.

“Whether they get the free test or their purchasing or an in house, they’re protecting the people they’re going to see,” she said.

For Krutzcamp, he says, so far, his audience doesn’t mind the changes to snag a seat to the show.

“I think they missed us. I think people are just happy to be and happy to watch the dancers again,” he said.

Health experts call this a critical time to keep COVIDD under control.