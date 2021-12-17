SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near a church in Oak Park, the Sacramento Police Department said Friday afternoon.
Officers responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the shooting, which happened along 14th Avenue near St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Police said a funeral was going on at the time of the shooting.
Sacramento police said one adult man was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and there was no information available on a potential suspect. Though, police said it appears the shooting was an isolated incident.
As of 3 p.m., officers were still processing the scene.