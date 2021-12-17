OAK PARK (CBS13) — Gunshots shattered a peaceful funeral service at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Park Friday afternoon.

Sacramento police found one person shot with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators blocked off the back parking lot, bagged evidence and looked for any clues as to what led up to such violence outside a funeral.

Investigators described the chaotic scene to dispatchers as involving a “very large uncooperative crowd.” Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots as they headed to their cars.

“I was getting ready to leave but I’m going to be honest, the Holy Spirit told me to sit down,” said Claudia Jenkins.

Jenkins told CBS13 something told her not to leave the church and moments later, gunshots hit her car.

“This is a miracle. I should have probably…I would have been right in the middle of this if I had gotten up and left and walked to my car,” said Jenkins.

It happened during the funeral service for her family member, 43-year-old Curtis Clark, a community activist known to keep kids off the streets. Clark’s cousin, Sara Jenkins, says the violence had nothing to do with Clark.

“No, not at all. Because he was good to everyone,” said Sara. “I just think that was the devil being busy. He saw a beautiful service going on.”

Johnny Lewis, a member of Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church since 1951, says he’s never seen anything like it.

“It tells me that the young people, nowadays, do not care. They don’t care where they are. If they’re going to do something, they’re going to go ahead and do it,” said Lewis.

A church that was hosting a funeral service suddenly found itself scrambling to keep people alive.

“The world needs to get back to loving each other. That’s the second most important commandment in the bible, love thy neighbor as thy self,” said Claudia.

Sacramento Police say it was an isolated incident but there’s no word on a suspect or motive.