By CBS13 Staff
LODI (CBS13) —The Lodi Police Department arrested a 13-year-old who was responsible for a recent school shooting threat that circulated online.

The original threat was made at Millswood Middle School via Instagram.

After officers investigated, they provided additional patrols for schools in the area.

After discovering the 13-year-old responsible, they booked them into juvenile hall.

No further information is available at the moment.