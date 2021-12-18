CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There was a heavy police presence near Mango’s nightclub in Midtown Sacramento Friday night.

A CBS13 crew at the scene near 20th and L streets learned there were reports of a shooting in the area.

Sacramento police at the scene had blocked off 20th Street between L and K streets.

Police have not yet released any more details.