CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Holiday presents sat piled up with some in gift bags, some topped off with bows and others just too big to wrap.

“It’s just absolutely amazing what they do for us,” said Mary Baker.

Baker appreciates all of it. She’s a single Mom raising her nine-year-old daughter. She was selected by non-profit Single Mom Strong this year for their Holiday Adopt-a-Family program.

“Not only do I not have to worry about cooking, I also don’t have to worry about, am I going to pay my phone bill or am I going to make sure that my kid has something nice for Christmas,” said Baker.

“Just because you’re a single parent shouldn’t mean that you don’t get to have that break and have that joy. But more than that, these little things that we’re doing really are giving them a push and helping them start on more solid ground next year and I think that’s very important,” said SMS Founder Tara Taylor.

Taylor got help from across the community. Volunteers collected specific items families asked for and then spent hours wrapping it all up.

“This is the second year of a COVID-impacted world and it’s been really hard for these moms and we thought this year was even more important to help as many families as possible,” said Taylor.

The event keeps growing every year. This is the fifth year.

The first year they adopted 2 families. This year they helped 200 families.

“It means everything to me to give my kids a Christmas because they deserve it. They spend all their time trying to protect mom, worry about mom and care for mom,” said another recipient, Kiara Birmingham.

It’s taking a load off single-parent families while loading them down with help for the holidays.

“I really appreciate it. It’s like moms are helping moms. It definitely makes me have that nostalgic little kid feeling as well,” said Birmingham.

“Obviously my tears show it means more than just not being able to cook, but it’s a blessing upon blessing,” said Baker.

This year some single dads also received help for the holidays.