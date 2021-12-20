SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A career criminal in Sacramento County has been convicted of the attempted premeditated murder of a peace officer and multiple assault charges related to an officer-involved shooting that happened back in 2017.

Jimmy Vang, of Sacramento, fired shots at authorities back in June 2017 and led them on a high-speed chase.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard for a vehicle code violation. Vang got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and fired several shots at three deputies at the scene, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

As Vang got back in the vehicle, one deputy returned fire as the vehicle sped away. The driver of the vehicle pulled back over and Vang attempted to get away on foot, the district attorney’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle led a chase, which ended in a crash in Yolo County.

Prosecutors said Vang was later located driving along Florin Road. He reportedly led a chase that reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour and nearly caused multiple collisions as he drove into oncoming traffic.

Prosecutors said. Vang eventually crashed and again attempted to get away on foot but was arrested. During the foot chase, Vang had tried to carjack a civilian.

The gun Vang used was never found.

Vang has a criminal history spanning more than 20 years and 16 convictions. His crimes include vehicle theft, burglary, identity theft and credit card theft.

Vang now faces more than 57 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 14.