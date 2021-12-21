CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Firefighters say five apartments were damaged in a fire at a Carmichael complex early Tuesday afternoon.
The scene was at a two-story apartment building along the 5800 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.
Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found a large column of smoke coming from the building. Firefighters quickly called for a second alarm and conducted a primary and secondary search.
One person had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries, firefighters say. No other injuries were reported.
A total of five apartments were damaged by either the fire, smoke, or water. However, firefighters say that all apartments in the 16-unit building have been displaced due to water being shut off.
Sacramento County building code officials are at the scene to take a look at the extent of the structural damage.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.