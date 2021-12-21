SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — First responders had to use the Jaws of Life after a crash in Suisun City early Tuesday morning.
Suisun City police say the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. along Sunset Avenue, just south of Railroad Avenue.
Bystanders reported seeing a minivan crashing into a tree. Officers found the vehicle had suffered significant damage, prompting the use of the Jaws of Life to cut the driver out.
Officers say the driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No other injuries have been reported.
Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.