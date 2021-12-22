AUBURN (CBS13) — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a plane crash in Auburn, Cal Fire said Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. along Miracle Drive. According to Cal Fire's Grass Valley Command Center, the plane crashed at a residence and impacted the structure.
The condition of the person hospitalized was unknown at this time. It is unclear how many people were onboard and if the person hospitalized was in the home or on the plane.
Trees and power lines were knocked down in the area.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene but said further information could not be released at this time.