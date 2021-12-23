Winter Weather Wreaking Havoc Along I-80A series of winter storms is making mountain and foothill travel tricky, but many are determined to make it home for the holidays after COVID-19 canceled Christmas plans last year.

Concern Building Over What Was Stolen During High-Rise Heist At Historic Forum BuildingSome of the offices in the building belong to lawyers and lobbyists who are now concerned the thieves could have stolen their corporate checkbooks and confidential client files.

Three Identified And Arrested For Thrasher Avenue Double Shooting Homicide In ModestoThe 17- and 19-year-old who were shot and killed in broad daylight on Thrasher Avenue in Modesto earlier this week are now getting justice after the three suspects involved have been identified and taken into custody.