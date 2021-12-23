AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Highway 88 has been closed near Carson Spur in Amador County for avalanche control procedures, said Caltrans District 10.
As of Thursday afternoon, there is no estimated time for reopening.
For up-to-date road information, visit Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.