CERES (CBS13) — A police investigation is taking place near E Whitmore Avenue and Blaker Road so residents are advised to utilize alternate routes.
According to officers, they are investigating a traffic collision that took place after pursuing a vehicle.
The driver and occupants of the vehicle were wanted for questioning in a prior violent felony from earlier this year by the Modesto Police Department.
At the moment, officers advise drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
No more information is available at this time.