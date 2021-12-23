WHEATLAND (CBS13) — After a picture was circulated on social media of several Wheatland Union High School students with swastikas drawn on their bodies, the Wheatland Union High School District Superintendent responded.

“As I stated in my December 20, 2021, statement, I can confirm that the students in the picture are Wheatland Union High School students. As a result of that confirmation, my team and I are in close communication with district legal counsel, as we take disciplinary action,” said Wheatland Union High School Superintendent Nicole Newman.

The district acknowledged that the behavior of these students was unacceptable and harmful and plan to make efforts to make things right.

“The severity of the disciplinary action will be guided by the facts yielded by the investigatory process, and the legal parameters we are bound by as a district. There is no denying that the choices made by the students in the picture were hurtful and deeply troubling. Their actions do not represent who we are as a school district and community,” said Newman.

The timing of this event only makes things worse, with the holiday season upon us, however, the district says that they will move forward with disciplinary measures in spite of this.

“In the coming days, I will be contacting our key community stakeholders, as well as key elected officials, to begin the process of having a broader community conversation about how we can work together to prevent this type of issue from ever happening again,” said Newman.