DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads.

As of early Tuesday night, Caltrans says Interstate 80 was back open in both directions for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. Though the eastbound lanes opened Tuesday afternoon, the westbound lanes remained closed between Colfax and the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend.

#TrafficAlert:⚠️Westbound & eastbound I-80 now OPEN to ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMERICAL TRUCKS & vehicles.🥳 Permit loads & non-essential commercial trucks are NOT permitted to use the interstate at this time.🛑🚔 I-80 is now OPEN from Colfax to the Nevada State-line.☃️ #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/YE36f8rwXM — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

Chain controls also remain in effect for all vehicles except those with snow tires.

Caltrans says falling trees remained a constant obstacle to fully reopening I-80.

Highway 50 was closed from 8.3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers, but fully reopened Monday night. However, Tuesday morning, a jackknifed big rig prompted Highway 50 to be closed at Sand Flat and Meyers.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Caltrans announced Highway 50 had again reopened. Drivers should still expect serious residual delays for the time being, and chain controls remain in effect east of Placerville to Meyers.

This incident has been cleared and WB 50 is back open. https://t.co/6ouoGQx7Zc — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

Both freeways had seen closures since the weekend due to low visibility, heavy snow, downed power lines and downed trees across the roads. More closures are possible as heavy snow and rain are expected through Wednesday morning and through the end of the year.

Several parts of Highway 88 (from Dew Drop to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake, 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood, 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction, and Picketts Junction to Woodfords) remained closed Tuesday night.

Highway 89 was still closed from Eagle Point Campground to Bliss State Park and from Sierraville to Sattley

No estimated time of reopening has been given by Caltrans yet.