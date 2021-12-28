SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With freezing overnight temperatures expected across Northern California throughout the end of the year, warming shelters have opened up across the region for those in need.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be at near or below freezing through the weekend. Heavy amounts of snow have fallen in the Sierra and foothills while extensive amounts of rain have drenched the valley.

More rain and snow were expected again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

🥶 Near to below freezing overnight temperatures will impact much of northern California this week as we enter the new year. Dressing in layers, limiting time outside, and bringing pets inside are just a few ways to prepare. Latest forecasts: https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA pic.twitter.com/0or6NljMUu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 29, 2021

Warming center information is below:

SACRAMENTO

City Hall lobby at 915 I St.

Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd.

Both open Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day.

STOCKON

Arnold Rue Community Center at 5758 Lorraine Ave.

Stribley Community Center at 1760 E. Sonora St.

Both open overnight Dec. 27-Jan. 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

TRACY

Good Shepherd Community Church

306 West Eaton Ave.

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until March 31.

CALAVERAS COUNTY

Arnold Independence Hall at 1445 Blagen Rd. in Arnold

West Point Community Hall at 22283 Highway 26 in West Point

Both open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Wed., Dec. 29

and

Murphys Fire District Training Center

58 Jones St. in Murphys

Opens at 3 Tuesday and Wednesday

TUOLUMNE COUNTY

Enrichment Center at 102 Hospital Rd. in Sonora Open starting today @ 7 p.m. and open until 7 p.m. Wednesday with no overnight stay allowed.

Word of Life Fellowship at 24630 CA-108 in Mi-Wuk Village, CA 95346 — Open during the day Wednesday

NEVADA CITY

Veterans Hall (lower level) at 415 North Pine St.

Madelyn Helling Library Community Room at 980 Helling Way

Both opened at 4:30 Tuesday and are expected to be open through Thursday morning