SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — While the major Sierra highways are back open as of Wednesday morning, officials are urging people to stay home to keep traffic to a minimum.

Both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 were reopened on Tuesday after being closed since the holiday weekend. Chain controls are in effect from Colfax to the Nevada State Line.

Caltrans working around the clock to keep US-50 & I-80 open but we need YOUR HELP. Do NOT travel unless it is essential. Expecting more heavy snow.❄️When the highways are full of motorists we aren't able to plow the roadways as fast. Avoid traveling TODAY. Don't crowd the plow.👷 pic.twitter.com/3XdZlbWnWs — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

Heavy snow coated the roadway – and downed trees also proved to be a major issue as well for Caltrans crews.

Highway 50 was reopened first, but people trying to go around the I-80 closure meant a massive backup along the corridor. As of Wednesday, Highway 50 remains open up to the Nevada State Line – but Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency order to close US-50 at the state line Tuesday night, meaning only Nevada residents will be let through for the time being. All other recreational traffic is being turned at the state line.

Another snowstorm is hitting Northern California on Wednesday, adding to the already impressive totals from the past week.

Caltrans is urging people not to travel unless it’s essential. Highway 50 heading down the mountain is already experiencing very long days, officials warn.

More snow coming down. We are at Applegate and starting to hydroplane a bit. @CaltransDist3 @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/HEfN2ueerl — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 29, 2021

For Highway 50, chain controls are in effect 3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.