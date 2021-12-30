Menu
Demand for COVID Tests Increase As Omicron Surge, Holiday Season Overlap
COVID-19 testing sights are seeing a significant increase in demand for tests amid the holiday season and because of the spread of the Omicron variant.
2 hours ago
Family Identifies Man Killed In Morro Bay Shark Attack As Sacramento Resident
A Sacramento man was killed by a Christmas Eve shark attack in central California after deciding to go boogie boarding, friends and family members said.
2 hours ago
Skier Buried In Snow After Flip
A skier made a jump at Palisades Tahoe, and seconds later, he was buried in the snow.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Former California Gov. Schwarzenegger And Shriver Divorce Final After 10 years
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.
Uninvited New Year's Eve Party Guest — The Omicron Variant — Forces Cancelations In Sacramento
The guest nobody asked for, invited, or welcomed to holiday gatherings: the COVID-19 omicron variant, has forced businesses and events to cancel or change previously planned New Year's Eve events across the Sacramento area.
Evening Forecast - 12/29/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
6 hours ago
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - Dec. 29, 2021
Find out when we're expecting a bit of a break from all this wet weather.
12 hours ago
Wednesday Weather Forecast - Dec. 29, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
17 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 12/28/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
1 day ago
Chimezie Metu Hits 3 At Buzzer, Kings Beat Mavs 95-94
Chimezie Met made a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sacramento Kings a 95-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set between the teams.
Haliburton Helps Kings Topple Short-Handed Thunder 117-111
Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-111 on Tuesday night.
Hall Of Famer John Madden, Legendary Raiders Coach And Broadcaster, Dies At 85
Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season.
Titans Rally From 10 Down At Half, Edge 49ers 20-17
The 49ers (8-7) lost for the second time in seven games as they try to hold onto a wild-card berth in the NFC.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
'Survivor 41' Episode 12 Recap: Truth Kamikaze
Mickie McLeod recaps everything that went down on 'Survivor 41' episode 12.
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
CBS13 PM News Update - 12/29/21
The latest in weather and news.
1 hour ago
Some In Sierra May See Weeks-Long Power Struggle
PG&E is sending alerts out to customers in some hard hit areas: The power could be out not just days longer, but weeks.
2 hours ago
Thursday’s Show Info (12/30/21)
December 30, 2021 at 12:00 am
Mel’s Clay
IG: @melsclayy
The Vintage Boom
IG: @thevintageboom