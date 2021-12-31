SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento late Thursday afternoon.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 5:30 p.m., a caller reported a shooting along the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Deputies responded and found a man with a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Search Suspended For Skier Who Went Missing Christmas Day At Northstar Ski Resort
Deputies started first aid until medics arrived, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Iconic Actress, Comedian Betty White Dead At 99
An investigation is now underway. Detectives have interviewed witnesses believe the shooting was targeted.MORE NEWS: 3 Arrested After West Sacramento Organized Retail Thefts Investigation; 678 Bottles Of Booze Seized
No details about any possible suspect have been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.